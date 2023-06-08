The housing market could be heading for a further slowdown if interest rates continue to rise, a housebuilding firm has warned.

Crest Nicholson said potential first-time buyers were struggling in the face of higher borrowing costs and the end of the Help to Buy scheme.

The company called on the government to provide further support to potential homeowners.

Its comments came as it reported a fall in revenues and profits for the six months to the end of April.