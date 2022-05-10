Trees lining a village path have been destroyed by vandals just a few weeks after they blossomed for the first time.

The five young trees, believed to be cherries, were planted two years ago by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Elloughton-cum-Brough In Bloom members, who helped care for them, are said to have been left "really, really upset".

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has told the group it intends to replace the trees later this year.