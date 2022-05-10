Trees destroyed by vandals had just seen first blossom
At a glance
Vandals have destroyed five young trees
East Riding of Yorkshire Council provided the trees
The trees recently blossomed for the first time
Elloughton-cum-Brough In Bloom members are upset by the destruction
- Published
Trees lining a village path have been destroyed by vandals just a few weeks after they blossomed for the first time.
The five young trees, believed to be cherries, were planted two years ago by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Elloughton-cum-Brough In Bloom members, who helped care for them, are said to have been left "really, really upset".
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has told the group it intends to replace the trees later this year.
Leonard Stockdale, 81, was pictured trying to salvage some of the damaged trees, which line a footpath next to a stream off Welton Road.
He said: "It's disgusting. These trees blossomed for the first time this year. They looked an absolute picture.
"A lot of people round here really look after them, using water from the beck to keep them hydrated during dry spells."
Coleen Gill, chair of Elloughton-cum-Brough in Bloom, thinks the trees were targeted on Sunday evening.
She said: "We are really proud of our area. We can't understand why anyone would do this.
"The council has been providing us with trees and plants for the past 21 years. A lot of the time we share the planting. We then look after them, watering them regularly."
Ms Gill plans to report the damage to police.
The BBC has approached the council for comment.