A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in County Donegal in the early hours of Saturday morning, experts have said.

The Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) reported that the quake occurred at 01:32 local time near Glenveagh National Park.

It is understood to be one of Ireland's largest onshore earthquakes since records began.

The INSN previously detected a 2.5 magnitude quake on 26 January 2012 on the Fanad peninsula, also in Donegal.

It is operated by the Geophysics section at Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies (DIAS) with support from the Geological Survey Ireland.

Dr Martin Möllhoff from DIAS told BBC NI that Donegal is, seismically, the most active region in Ireland.

"Overall Ireland is seismically relatively quiet, a felt earthquake occurs on average about every two years," he said.

"For yesterday's event we received over 100 felt reports and more are still coming in."