Fearful culture for doctors, union finds
At a glance
Manx doctors have reported living in a longstanding culture of fear
Prof Philip Banfield spoke to about 60 doctors on his visit to the Isle of Man
He said the culture reflected beyond healthcare and into government
Manx Care said improving working culture was a top priority
- Published
Doctors on the Isle of Man are living in an unsafe and fearful culture, a medical union representative has said.
Prof Philip Banfield from the British Medical Association spoke with about 60 island doctors after the outcome of the Rosalind Ranson tribunal.
He said he was "struck by the culture of fear that they have about speaking up".
"That's an unsafe culture to have within your healthcare system," he added.
After speaking to the "considerable proportion" of the workforce, Prof Banfield said they were "quite universal in saying that they felt unengaged and undervalued".
'Doctors being ignored'
Whistleblower Dr Ranson was awarded more than £3m in compensation following the tribunal earlier this year.
But Prof Banfield said: "Ultimately this is not about the payout, this is about professional doctors being ignored.
"This reflects not just the culture within the workplace but sadly, from the findings from the tribunal, it reflects the culture within your political system."
Prof Banfield said the situation came after "years of not investing enough within health and social care".
"The Isle of Man needs to take a good, hard, long look at itself on how it has handled not just Dr Ranson's case but how it intends to make services safe in the future," he said.
This week Chief Minister Alfred Cannan apologised to Dr Ranson for her treatment.
He said the government had "already been strengthening [its] whistleblowing procedures" and had setup a "direct integrity line".
Mr Cannan explained that an overhaul and review of the human resources department had taken place, to be "published in due course".
A new operations performance board has been created and senior executive posts had been reviewed, he added.
In a statement Manx Care said "developing a positive working culture" was one of its "key priorities".
It said it was working to make sure all staff felt "psychologically safe and supported to raise any concerns that they have".
The BBC has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care to comment.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk