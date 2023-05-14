Witness plea after motorcyclist dies in crash with van

A477 Google

The collision was on the A477 near the junction with the A4075 in Pembrokeshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a crash in Pembrokeshire.

The collision involved a red motorcycle travelling on the A477 towards Pembroke at about 08:00 BST on Saturday.

It was in a collision with a white van towing a trailer near the A4075 junction, known locally as the Nash fingerpost.

The van had been on the A4075 from Pembroke before it joined the A477 towards Carmarthen.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the motorcyclist's next of kin have been informed.

Related Topics