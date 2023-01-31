Cambridge researchers are continuing to regularly take blood from more than 150 volunteers, to check those most at risk from Covid-19 are still being protected by vaccines.

Jabs have been stopping most people getting severely ill, but hundreds of thousands remain vulnerable to the disease through illness or due to their age.

One of earliest findings from their research, which has been taking place since the pandemic began, was that the vaccine was not very effective in people aged over 80, until they had their second dose.

Prof Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge's Department of Medicine, said he hoped the work would help scientists plan the next generation of vaccines.