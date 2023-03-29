Man jailed for burglary as child slept in same room
A man who burgled a home while a young child was sleeping on the sofa has been jailed.
Zachary Richardson raided the home in Barrow-on-Furness, Cumbria, in December and took electronics, a purse and a wallet.
The 25-year-old, previously of West Shore Park, Walney, also tried to take items from a parked vehicle a day later.
Richardson appeared at Preston Crown Court, having being convicted of burglary and was jailed for three years and six months.
The court heard how the child had been asleep as Richardson started to take items from the same room.
Richardson then tried to steal items from a vehicle in Harrison Street, also in Barrow, but could not get into it.
Police were able to track him down when he tried to order a taxi, attempting to pay for it with a card taken from the home the day before.
When officers reviewed the CCTV footage of Richardson trying to pay for a taxi he was arrested.
'Upsetting'
Det Con Sarah Knight, from Cumbria Police, said it had been an "upsetting" situation for the family as the child had been sleeping in the same room.
“We know these offences are not just about the impact from loss of possessions, it is obvious people want to feel safe in their homes and any intrusion of their property can ruin this peace of mind," she said.
“We take burglary offences extremely seriously.
“Those who carry out similar offences can expect to face a police investigation and prosecution.”
In court, he was also sentenced to one count of fraud and vehicle interference, both will run concurrently.
