A man who burgled a home while a young child was sleeping on the sofa has been jailed.

Zachary Richardson raided the home in Barrow-on-Furness, Cumbria, in December and took electronics, a purse and a wallet.

The 25-year-old, previously of West Shore Park, Walney, also tried to take items from a parked vehicle a day later.

Richardson appeared at Preston Crown Court, having being convicted of burglary and was jailed for three years and six months.