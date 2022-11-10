A "mass removal" of diseased ash trees is expected to need major closures across main roads.

R﻿edcar and Cleveland councillors have been told all main arterial routes between Redcar, Guisborough and East Cleveland would have to be shut at some stage.

C﻿ouncillors were told 112 trees affected by ash dieback disease had been cut down as of last month.

The disease, which is prevalent across the UK, weakens trees leaving them at risk of collapse.