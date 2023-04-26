Cathedral's first peregrine chick of 2023 hatches

The two falcons with the first chickWorcester Cathedral

The first chick of 2023 hatched at Worcester Cathedral on Wednesday

  • A peregrine chick has hatched at Worcester Cathedral after a pair of falcons returned this year to the site

  • The remaining three chicks are expected to hatch over the next few days and fledge in June

  • In 2022 the nest produced chicks at the cathedral for the first time in 12 years

Allen Cook
BBC News

The first peregrine chick of the year has hatched at Worcester Cathedral after a pair of falcons returned to the site.

In 2022, the nest produced chicks for the first time in 12 years as four chicks fledged from the nest.

Cathedral staff built a nest for them and the pair returned with the female laying its first egg on Mothering Sunday.

The first of four eggs hatched on Wednesday at about 16:00 BST, the cathedral tweeted.

Worcester Cathedral

The remaining three eggs are expected to hatch in the next few days

A camera has been set up next to the nest and is streaming footage online.

The remaining chicks are expected to hatch over the next few days, a spokesperson for the cathedral said.

The chicks are expected to start to fly about 45-50 days after they hatch and they can live for 15 years or more.

