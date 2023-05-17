Wealden District Council is to be run jointly by the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats.

They are now the two largest groups, with 13 and 11 seats, after the local elections of 4 May.

The authority had previously been run by the Conservatives, who lost their majority of 11 and now have only nine councillors.

The new council leader will be the Lib Dems' James Partridge, with Green group leader Rachel Millward as his deputy.