More than 2,500 young people call Childline in 10 years
At a glance
More than 2,500 young people have used a Childline service in Jersey in the last 10 years
The NSPCC is reflecting on a decade of work in the island, that it hopes will become a Child Sexual Abuse Specialist Centre in future
CEO Sir Peter Wanless says it will be able to "help and support even more victims of sexual abuse and harm and their families"
- Published
More than 2,500 young people in Jersey have called the Childline service in the last 10 years, a charity says.
The NSPCC has looked back at the work it has done in the island since 2013, at the Gower Centre in St Helier.
The charity supports children who have been sexually abused, and their families.
As part of future plans, it also hopes to become a Child Sexual Abuse Specialist Centre.
Katherine McGovern, from the charity, said there was a plan to do more following an island-wide review of help available to children.
She said: "We know that there are lots of good services, but what was recognised was a need to co-ordinate and look at gaps really and provision.
"That's what we're working towards now, all our developments are aligned with the recommendations from the Safeguarding Partnership Board."
Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, said anniversary was an important landmark, along with a chance to look ahead to what the charity can achieve in the future.
He said: “By becoming a specialist centre for child sexual abuse we will be able to help and support even more victims of sexual abuse and harm and their families.
“We also plan to do even more to raise awareness of abuse in all its forms and to help protect children and young people in Jersey."
