More than 2,500 young people in Jersey have called the Childline service in the last 10 years, a charity says.

The NSPCC has looked back at the work it has done in the island since 2013, at the Gower Centre in St Helier.

The charity supports children who have been sexually abused, and their families.

As part of future plans, it also hopes to become a Child Sexual Abuse Specialist Centre.