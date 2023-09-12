Roads have been closed after a fire at an industrial estate.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said 10 appliances were at the scene tackling the blaze at the Lismirrane Industrial Park, Elstree, after being called at 07:30 BST.

People in the area have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. Smoke is visible from the M1 and the Watford bypass, the fire service added.

As a safety precaution the A411 Elstree Road, between the A41 and Aldenham Road, is shut, police said.