London Trans+ Pride 2023: 'Today is about love and rage'
More than 25,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square for the fifth London Trans+ Pride event.
Attendees said the event was in “response to the injustices” faced by trans+ people.
Some attendees were covered in glitter with pink, blue and white flags, associated with trans pride, painted on their bodies.
Organisers emphasised that London Trans+ Pride was a protest.
Trans artist and speaker Lewis Burton told the BBC: “Until we can live in peace and be treated with respect and dignity trans+ pride will always be important”.
Actress Yasmin Finney led a chant singing “trans rights are human rights”.
"Today is about love and rage,” trans activist and model Munroe Bergdorf said.
Other people at the protest include actor Emma Darcy, Youtuber Noah Finn Adams and Lucy Clark, the world’s first trans referee.
Other speakers urged the government to help the trans community by making waiting lists for trans health care shorter.
