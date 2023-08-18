Ex-police officer jailed for sex with crime victim
At a glance
A former police officer is sentenced to 15 months for having sex with a vulnerable victim of crime
Richard Helling admitted four counts of corruption, perverting the course of justice and misuse of a police computer while he was a South Wales Police officer
Swansea Crown Court hears how he messaged multiple victims and accessed the police database to try and hide his actions
- Published
A former police officer has been jailed for having sex with a vulnerable victim of crime he met while on duty.
Richard Helling, 49, pleaded guilty to four counts of corruption, perverting the course of justice and misuse of a police computer.
He was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.
South Wales Police Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said Helling’s behaviour was "shameful and unforgivable".
Helling was arrested in October 2022 after an anti-corruption operation revealed inappropriate behaviour dating back two years.
Messages found on his work phone revealed he had been sharing his personal mobile number with vulnerable victims of crime.
He also had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman who had been assaulted.
Helling met her while responding to a reported crime in March 2021 and started messaging her from his personal phone.
Ian Wright, prosecuting, said Helling "persistently asked for naked photos and photos of her breasts".
He continued: "She relented because of his persistence. They would meet nearly every day at her home for sex either before or after work until January 2022 and stayed in contact until July 2022."
Mr Wright said the victim complained about Helling on 6 October after he contacted her at 05:00 that day to tell her he was in trouble and to delete all texts from him.
Three further women, all vulnerable victims of crime, were also sent sexual messages by Helling.
One victim received 268 text messages and calls from Helling in a two-week period.
Helling sent one of the women sexually explicit messages and kissed her after going to her home after she had been on a night out.
In another message, he complimented a woman’s cleavage and included two clapping hands emojis.
A victim whose trial had been delayed for seven weeks was told: “Going to have to wait even longer now to get naughty with you!”
Helling also accessed the police database to run checks after a woman he met at a golf club while on duty performed a sex act on him.
She saw people taking photos of their cars, so Helling ran searches on both their registrations to see if it had been reported.
Judge Huw Rees told Helling: "All the women involved were victims of domestic abuse in some form or another.
"They were vulnerable and you exploited that vulnerability with your power as a police officer."
Helling resigned from South Wales Police on 1 August and has been barred from re-entering the police service.
At a misconduct hearing, Mr Vaughan said if he had not resigned, he would have been sacked.
Ceri Evans from the Crown Prosecution Service said Helling "targeted female victims of crime for his own personal gratification".