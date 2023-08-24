Care home residents in Jersey have created a "shell-ection" of mini painted tortoises inspired by the tortoise takeover trail.

Islanders living at Cheval Roc and Les Charrieres have been going out and finding the 50 tortoises dotted around Jersey.

Tracey Gentry, clinical director at LV Care Group, said it kept elderly islanders "part of their community" and enhanced their wellbeing.

She said: "Both the residents and staff enjoy these type of activities very much and the feedback from all has been extremely positive."