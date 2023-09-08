Jersey could see its island-wide speed limit reduced to 30mph (48km/h), a scrutiny panel has been told.

Currently, people driving in Jersey cannot legally drive over 40mph.

Deputy Tom Binet, the minister for infrastructure, said he would review reducing the speed limit as well as putting in 20mph (32km/h) and 40mph (64km/h) as exceptions.

Mr Binet told the Environment, Housing & Infrastructure Scrutiny panel the change could help reduce road traffic incidents, which were "currently higher than the UK".