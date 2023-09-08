Island-wide speed limit could be reduced to 30mph
Jersey could see its island-wide speed limit reduced to 30mph (48km/h), a scrutiny panel has been told.
Currently, people driving in Jersey cannot legally drive over 40mph.
Deputy Tom Binet, the minister for infrastructure, said he would review reducing the speed limit as well as putting in 20mph (32km/h) and 40mph (64km/h) as exceptions.
Mr Binet told the Environment, Housing & Infrastructure Scrutiny panel the change could help reduce road traffic incidents, which were "currently higher than the UK".
He said: "Whatever else we do, we've got to put safety at the forefront - sadly, if that means people have to drive a little bit more slowly, so be it."
The States of Jersey Police reported that 64% of Jersey casualties were vulnerable road users including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and occasionally horse riders, compared to 36% in the UK between 2015 and 2019.
