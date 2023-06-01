A woman was forced to sofa surf while nine months pregnant after her local council "wrongly" closed her homelessness application, a watchdog has said.

Brent Council “took no action” to prevent her from being made homeless until January, despite her making a homelessness application six months earlier, according to a report by the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO).

The woman, "Mrs B", was compensated with £1,400 after it was found the delay caused her “significant injustice”.

The council said she had been "badly let down by the council", it felt "remorse" and had since made preventative changes.