A kayaker has been rescued off south-east Cornwall after a four-hour search operation by emergency services and the military.

The woman, on an inflatable kayak, had set off from Whitsand Bay at about 18:30 BST on Monday, before the alarm was raised by a friend at about 23:45, coastguards said.

The search involved several lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter, MoD Police vessel and Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond.

She was found at about 03:30 on Tuesday after she had drifted from Whitsand Bay to about 4.5 miles (7km) off Rame Head, and taken to Plymouth by lifeboat.