Kayaker rescued off Cornwall after four-hour search
- Published
A kayaker has been rescued off south-east Cornwall after a four-hour search operation by emergency services and the military.
The woman, on an inflatable kayak, had set off from Whitsand Bay at about 18:30 BST on Monday, before the alarm was raised by a friend at about 23:45, coastguards said.
The search involved several lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter, MoD Police vessel and Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond.
She was found at about 03:30 on Tuesday after she had drifted from Whitsand Bay to about 4.5 miles (7km) off Rame Head, and taken to Plymouth by lifeboat.
She was safe but cold, rescuers said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.