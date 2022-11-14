Care home 'flabbergasted' by critical report
A care home has said it is "flabbergasted" after the facility was labelled unsafe.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said inspectors visited Cherrytree Residential Home in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, in September after receiving safety and leadership concerns.
It said they found staff were not always aware of accidents and injuries and rated the home inadequate, the lowest category.
The home is in special measures, and if an appeal is unsuccessful, it has six months to make improvements or it faces closure.
In a report, external inspectors said staff at the home did not always have time to monitor and supervise people to make sure they were safe, with one person physically assaulted and "verbal aggression" occurring a number of times.
Injuries were not always noticed by staff at the home, the watchdog added, with one resident admitted to hospital but no records about how the injury happened kept by staff.
Relatives told the CQC they were frustrated over communication with the home's manager and felt complaints were not investigated or responded to.
A spokesperson for the home told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the CQC report "does not reflect the day to day life of the residents", adding the home is undergoing refurbishment.
"We were flabbergasted the CQC did not take into account the evidence we provided," they said.
"We have more than enough staff on duty at all times who provide excellent care to the residents."