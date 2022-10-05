P﻿lans to freeze rent for islanders who move between different Andium properties has been rejected by the States.

Deputy Rob Ward, member of the Reform Jersey party, who proposed the freeze, said islanders living in t﻿he States owned affordable housing properties were facing a "significant rise" in rent.

H﻿ousing Minister Deputy David Warr said the proposal would have cost £1m over five years if it had been approved.

M﻿r Ward said tenants who had to move out while Andium buildings were refurbished had been treated unfairly.

"﻿It is driving people who are on long term contracts ... into a contract they have no control over, no choice over, but it's putting them into serious rental and financial stress," he said.

Currently, rent for Andium tenants cannot go up by more than 4% each year.

M﻿r Warr said Andium Homes was making less money than it used to, and said the proposal would cost the government £200,000 per year.

H﻿e described Andium's funding model as "death by a thousand cuts", and said it was not clear where funding would come from for the proposal.

He said: "We're unpicking our social rents policy piece by piece in piecemeal, it's effectively death by a thousand cuts.

"If Deputy Ward's aim is to provide more affordable homes then changes to the policies such a this could result in exactly the opposite."

A total of 16 States Members supported the plan, while 24 voted against and two abstained.