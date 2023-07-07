The bodies of two teenagers from Dublin who died while on holiday on the Greek island of Ios have been returned to Ireland.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall, who were both 18, were former pupils at St Michael's College who had just completed their leaving certificate.

Their bodies were repatriated on Thursday night.

Up to 90 ex-pupils of the school were on the island celebrating the end of their exams when the deaths occurred last weekend.

The funerals of the two men will take place next week.

A funeral mass for Mr Wall will take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook in Dublin on Monday and he will be buried at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

On Wednesday, the funeral mass for his friend and classmate Mr O'Donnell will take place in the same church.

Mr O'Donnell went missing after a night out on 30 June and his body was found on rocky ground two days later.

He is believed to have fallen while walking back to his accommodation.

In a funeral notice, external, his family said: "Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him.

"He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days."

Less than 24 hours later, Mr Wall was found unconscious near the harbour and later died.

The Wall family said their son , external"with a larger than life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with.

"During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun-filled self."