Man, 25, denies murder of much-loved grandmother
At a glance
Lewis Bush, 25, denies murdering Kelly Pitt, 44
Ms Pitt was found dead at a property in Newport last month
Mr Bush appears in court via videolink and confirms only his name and plea
A trial is scheduled to start at the end of October
A man has denied murder following the death of a "much-loved" grandmother.
Lewis Bush, 25, appeared before Newport Crown Court charged with murdering Kelly Pitt last month.
Ms Pitt, 44, was found unresponsive after police were called to a property in Sandalwood Court, Newport, at about 11:30 BST on 12 May.
Mr Bush is scheduled to face a three-week trial from 30 October.
At a plea and trial preparation hearing, Bush appeared via videolink from prison wearing a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name and his plea.
Caroline Rees KC, defending, said a psychiatrist report had been ordered for her client and a second post-mortem examination had been authorised.
Judge Daniel Williams said: "On the court's behalf, can I extend the court's condolences to those affected by the tragic death of Kelly Pitt."
Ms Pitt's family previously released a tribute to her, describing her as an "all-round beautiful soul".
They said: "Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.”
Gwent Police previously said it would refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in line with standard procedure".