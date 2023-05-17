Work is under way to converted a Grade II listed former shoe factory into apartments.

The Hawkins factory in the centre of Northampton was built in 1875, but has stood empty since it closed in 2000.

Several planning applications have been made since then but often hit stumbling blocks over the conservation and preservation of the historic building.

Ermir Sefolli, from developers, the OEH Group, said: "The plan for the building is to bring it back to the golden era that it had."