The number of people seeking help with sexual health in Kent has risen sharply in a year, new figures show.

A total of 5,514 people aged 45 or above attended Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust sexual health clinics in 2022.

The figure is up from 3,614 the previous year.

Kent County Council (KCC) said the rise in those pursuing professional support coincides with a landmark project aimed at improving their sexual health and wellbeing.