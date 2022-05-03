A man in his 40s has died after he was assaulted in Kilkenny in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene at Hebron Road at about 12:45 local time on Tuesday where the victim was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to St Luke's General Hospital where he later died.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that he was stabbed.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene of the attack and remains in custody.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was on Hebron Road on Tuesday afternoon between 12:30 and 13:00, including road users who may have footage of the attack, to contact them.