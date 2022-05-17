Ice Age exploration to take place in Jersey

Archaeologists are starting a survey of former Ice Age landscapes off Jersey.

The original project was set to take place in 2020, but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team will work on a section known as Violet Bank, which is a type of coastal zone known as an intertidal reef.

They aim to discover records of early human behaviour and see insights into the ancient environment which could shed light on past climate change.

Violet Bank is underwater at high tide but about 10 sq km of seabed is exposed during the low spring tide.

Dr Matt Pope, project leader, said the survey team had evidence collected by members of the Société Jersiaise that suggested the sediments from ancient Ice Age landscapes lay hidden beneath more recent sands and shingle.

He said the site was "starkly beautiful and a scientifically important landscape".

"We know there is a record of Neanderthal archaeology and extinct fauna, such as mammoth, out there waiting to be discovered and documented."

He said the survey was "about establishing how we can explore the seabed in the short tidal windows available and the first stage in specialist recording to map any Ice Age deposits and understand what potential they hold".

Any artefacts discovered will be recorded and given to Jersey Heritage.