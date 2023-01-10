Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old focal point of ritual and religious activity centred around a natural spring.

The find was made by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) in Overstone near Northampton.

According to experts, the site was in use for more than 2,000 years and both Bronze Age and Roman artefacts have been found.

Simon Markus, from MOLA, said it would have been "a highly significant place for local ancient communities".