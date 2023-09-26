Hearings to be held for island wide voting review
Two public hearings will be held to gather evidence for the Island Wide Voting Review in Guernsey.
A review into the system began in February, led by the Scrutiny Management Committee (SMC).
The public hearings will be hosted on Monday between 10:00 and 12:00 BST, and on 4 October between 14:00 and 16:00 at the Castel Douzaine Room.
The states said each hearing would be held in two parts, with a "different panel of witnesses for each part and each examining a different theme related to island-wide voting".
Islanders will be able to attend the formal parliamentary proceeding to observe, but will be unable to ask questions or comment during the hearings.
Deputy Yvonne Burford, chairwoman of the Island Wide Voting Review Panel, said the hearings would "gather further and final evidence" towards the review's report, which will be published in November.
