Truss committed to remain local MP after no 10 exit
Liz Truss is committed to stay as an MP until at least the next election, her spokesman said.
She resigned as prime minister in October, lasting just seven weeks, the shortest tenure of any in the UK.
Her spokesman said the Conservative was "committed to remaining as the MP for South West Norfolk".
It comes after former cabinet colleague and neighbouring MP Matt Hancock said her career was "finished".
Ms Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as prime minister after winning a clear victory over Rishi Sunak in a ballot of Conservative party members.
However 45 days after walking into No 10 Downing Street, Liz Truss announced she was stepping down.
During Ms Truss's final speech as prime minister she said she looked forward "to spending more time in my constituency, and continuing to serve South West Norfolk from the backbenches".
But there has been speculation in recent weeks about whether she would stay in post, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Matt Hancock, who represents the neighbouring constituency of West Suffolk, said on the ITV show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here she was "unlucky" during her time as PM.
But when asked about the future for Ms Truss he said: "Her political career is over.
"No ambiguity at all - totally finished."
Her spokesman confirmed on Wednesday she was staying a MP and "is working hard to support her constituents".
Ms Truss stood for the 2010 election for the safe Conservative seat of South West Norfolk.
She won the seat by more than 13,000 votes, increasing her majority at every subsequent election.
Previous prime ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May have remained backbenchers following resignations, but both David Cameron and Tony Blair stood down as constituency MPs after leaving office.
