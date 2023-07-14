Fast-track redevelopment of power station approved
At a glance
Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station is due to close in September 2024
Rushcliffe Borough Council has granted the site Local Development Order status
It hopes the move will fast-track development at the site and avoid it being left vacant
The authority hopes up to 7,000 new jobs could be created
A council has said its decision to simplify the planning permission process at a power station site could fast-track development once it closes.
Rushcliffe Borough Council has granted Local Development Order (LDO) status to Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottinghamshire.
The coal-fired power station is due to shut in September 2024.
The council, which agreed the move on Thursday, said it hoped it would attract the investment needed to transform the site into a space for green industry and business projects.
The power station, owned by international energy company Uniper, is expected to close in line with government policy to end coal-fired power generation.
The council said the LPO would simplify and streamline the planning process for redeveloping the site.
Neil Clarke, Conservative leader of the council, said it could help to create an estimated 7,000 jobs.
“The possible range of modern manufacturing and research uses on the redeveloped site, still subject to independent planning processes, is hugely exciting," he said.
“The power station is such an iconic landmark in Rushcliffe and the East Midlands, it is vital it evolves to continue to be a site of national importance."
'Green growth ambitions'
Peter O’Grady, plant manager, said the LDO was "particularly significant" in preventing the site being left vacant for years after the closure.
"We see the LDO as an opportunity to secure the site’s long-term future," he said.
"It has the potential to become a site of regional and national importance, supporting the UK’s green growth ambitions, creating new high-skilled employment opportunities and ensuring the contribution the site makes to the local economy is not lost."
Mr O’Grady said there was already "significant interest" from businesses looking to locate to the site.
Local residents and businesses were their say on its future during consultations in 2021 and 2022.
As a result, some of the land has been limited specifically to low carbon energy production and storage or manufacturing use.
The council said it would also limit the amount of development that could take place before road access improvements were made, to ensure local roads could cope with increased traffic levels.