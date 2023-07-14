A council has said its decision to simplify the planning permission process at a power station site could fast-track development once it closes.

Rushcliffe Borough Council has granted Local Development Order (LDO) status to Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottinghamshire.

The coal-fired power station is due to shut in September 2024.

The council, which agreed the move on Thursday, said it hoped it would attract the investment needed to transform the site into a space for green industry and business projects.