A historic steamboat made its first voyage to Shoreham Port on Wednesday morning, where it collected hundreds of people to travel to the Isle of Wight.

Built in 1946, the Waverley is the last remaining paddle steamer that carries passengers out into open seas.

Usually moored in Glasgow, she has been touring the south of England over the past few weeks.

"It's very rare that we actually come to a place she's never been before," said Andrew Comrie, the ship's purser.