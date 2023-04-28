Motorcyclist dies following collision
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with another vehicle in West Yorkshire.
The gold Triumph Thunderbird was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan Juke on Enterprise Way in Castleford at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
The bike's rider, a 56-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Officers spoke to the Juke driver, who was uninjured, at the scene of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who saw either vehicle before the crash near the junction with the entrance to the Aldi car park, has been asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.
