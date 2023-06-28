Firm finds increased fat and waste in sewers
At a glance
Bosses have pleaded with the public and restaurant owners to not put oils and grease down the sink
Liquid Waste said it was "tweaking" its systems to cope with amount of fat coming down the drain
It is part of an investigation into the closure of St Aubin's Bay after harmful bacteria was found in the water
Jersey's sewage treatment plant is making changes to deal with the amount of fat and waste coming through it.
It comes as bosses pleaded with householders and restaurateurs to be careful about what they put down the drain.
Experts said grease and oils being put down the sink, and people flushing wet wipes and sanitary products, were partly to blame for an issue at the plant - which led to the closure of St Aubin's Bay.
People were told not to swim there, due to high levels of harmful bacteria being found in outflow water.
Duncan Berry, head of Liquid Waste, said the firm was "pleading" with householders to dispose of fats in the solid waste.
"We'd ask everyone doing any cooking or anything please don't put it [fats] down the drains, please clean your pans out and put it in the solid waste rather than down the sink."
He said that restaurateurs could also have their excess oil collected.
But it was not just the oils said to be causing problems with the sewage systems.
"We do have other issues such as solids coming down the sewers from ear buds to sanitary towels and a lot of wet wipes that cause blockages to pumps," he added.
Mr Berry said the government-owned firm was investigating where the high levels of fat, oil, grease and ammonia were coming from but suspected households and restaurants were responsible.
He added that they were "tweaking" some of their pump systems to "improve performance".
