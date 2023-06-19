Harry Styles camp near stadium despite warnings
Harry Styles fans have defied a warning not to camp outside a venue ahead of the singer's two performances there.
Styles is playing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his global tour.
Tents, chairs and even air mattresses have appeared on Westgate Street, opposite the stadium.
Last week, a stadium spokesperson said camping on its footprint was "strictly forbidden".
Tuesday's show will be the first time the former One Direction superstar has performed in the Welsh capital as a solo artist.
Ruth Chaney, from Chicago, is one of a number of fans who camped on Sunday night.
She said: “We’ll be here until showtime. It’s hot, we are doing OK.
“I understand that it’s not for everybody. For us, it’s the experience that we are excited about.
"Everyone has their own version of fun for their vacation and this is fun for us."
Fans have also been queuing for merchandise ahead of the show, with a stall opening at 12:00 BST on Monday.
Several hundred people joined the queue, which crossed the River Taff.
Sisters Kaitlin and Carys from Penrhiwceibr, Rhonnda Cynon Taf, were first in the queue.
The sisters queued for three hours and got there before the workers, before buying one of every item in the stall.
Kaitlin said she felt "ecstatic" that she was going to be close to Harry for two nights.
"I can’t wait. I couldn’t think of anyone I would rather support. I’ve converted all my family, " she added.
Lydia Whitton and her friend Tabatha Hamer, both 18 and from Cardiff, were also near the front of the queue and got some hoodies.
They said: “We came down early just to skip all the queues and chaos of tomorrow.
"We have to get the rest of our outfits planned and just wait for tomorrow to happen.”
The Principality Stadium shared a statement on Twitter that said: "A polite reminder that for safeguarding reasons overnight camping is not permitted anywhere on the stadium's footprint.
"Queuing is allowed on show days only."