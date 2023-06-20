The Princess of Wales met Sir Paul McCartney and Tracey Emin to mark the National Portrait Gallery's reopening after a £41m facelift.

Emin has designed new doors for the central London gallery depicting 45 hand-drawn female portraits which have been cast in bronze.

A collection of Sir Paul's personal photographs taken between 1963 and 1964 is due to go on show in the gallery on 28 June.

The gallery will be opening to the public later this week.