Ms Sankey said her eldest daughter went to the surgery several times over a couple of years, complaining of regular headaches, but got no diagnosis, simply painkillers.

"She got so fed up she went to another surgery and they sent her for a scan which revealed a cyst on her brain," she said.

"Luckily they think it's benign and they're just monitoring it with medication... but it makes you very angry as it could have been something so much worse."

Ms Sankey, who has been a patient at the surgery for about 25 years, said she was also a carer for her aunt and needed home visits, which she said the practice refused to do.

When she did manage to get her aunt there, she said staff were rude and they ended up leaving.

"After she passed away they phoned me eight months later to ask me if I was still her carer. Surely they can only improve now."

Three GPs at Great Barr Medical Practice were suspended for six months by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last month due to safety issues, while the practice's registration was also suspended.

A two-day unannounced inspection in April "confirmed the collective concerns", the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) said

Several patients the BBC has spoken to have complained of regularly struggling to get appointments, call backs and access to services, as well as concerns about quality of care.