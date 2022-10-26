T﻿he first phase of a £1.6m 18-month project to improve access around a tiny island in the Inner Hebrides has been completed.

N﻿ational Trust for Scotland (NTS) is having the work done on Staffa, which lies seven miles (11km) west of Mull and attracts up to 100,000 tourists a year.

The island is famed for its hexagonal basalt rock columns, which were formed by ancient volcanic eruptions, as well as its Fingal's Cave and birdlife.

T﻿he first phase involved footpath restoration and erosion control.

N﻿TS said the next stage of work was due to begin next year and would see an extension to the landing area for visitors arriving and leaving by boat.

A staircase to the top of the island is also to be replaced.