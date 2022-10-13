Driver killed and four hurt in crash

The junction of Powke Lane and Coxs LaneGoogle

The crash happened at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath on Thursday morning

At a glance

  • A﻿ man has died in a serious crash in Rowley Regis

  • F﻿our others were hurt when the Mercedes crashed into a wall

  • P﻿olice are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

A﻿ man died and four people were hurt when a car crashed into a wall.

The Mercedes crashed at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, shortly after 00:50 BST.

T﻿he driver, a 23-year-old man, was confirmed dead at the scene. A passenger is in a critical condition in hospital after sustaining a serious head injury.

T﻿hree other passengers were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further checks.

W﻿est Midlands Police said specialist officers were supporting the deceased's family and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

