Two men charged with aggravated burglary
Two men have appeared in court after a man was injured in an aggravated burglary in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to an address in Mansfield Woodhouse after a report that intruders had forced their way into the victim's home and took his dog.
Officers said the victim suffered cuts and bruises in the break-in which happened at about 15:10 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
Two suspects were later arrested and the dog was returned to its owner, police said.
Two men aged 35 and 37 appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Both men have been charged with aggravated burglary, attempted wounding, threatening a person with a bladed article and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
The 35-year-old has also been charged with possession of cannabis.
The pair were remanded in custody.