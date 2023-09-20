Developer asks to cut affordable housing from village homes plan

A developer says it wants to reduce the number of affordable homes it will provide on a housing scheme due to costs.

Heyford Developments, external said it was no longer profitable to include affordable home provision on the 44-home development at Benns Way in Terrington St Clement, Norfolk.

But Sandra Squires, a district councillor for the village, said the development "was sold as offering what the village needs – more affordable housing".

Heyford Developments has been approached for comment.