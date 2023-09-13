Several fires on heathland put out by fire crews
Several fires on heathland have been put out by firefighters.
Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended a field fire near Princess Margaret Road, East Tilbury, at 14:09 BST on Tuesday.
The fire covered an area of 200m (656ft) by 20m (65ft), and it was put out and under control by 15:50.
The fire service said its cause "could not be determined".
