People living in Maidstone have been urged by police to check gardens, garages and the outside of their properties for a missing teenager.

Russel Burrdett-Deakin, 17, has been missing for over a week.

He disappeared from his home near Sutton Road at around 18:30 BST on 6 September.

Det Ch Insp Julia Pexton said officers were "working around the clock with experts, including volunteers from Kent Search and Rescue, to try and safely locate Russel".