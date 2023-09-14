Residents urged to check gardens for missing teen
At a glance
Russel Burrdett-Deakin, 17, disappeared on 6 September
Police have urged residents to check their gardens for him
He may have changed his appearance since going missing, police have warned
People living in Maidstone have been urged by police to check gardens, garages and the outside of their properties for a missing teenager.
Russel Burrdett-Deakin, 17, has been missing for over a week.
He disappeared from his home near Sutton Road at around 18:30 BST on 6 September.
Det Ch Insp Julia Pexton said officers were "working around the clock with experts, including volunteers from Kent Search and Rescue, to try and safely locate Russel".
They have been searching around the River Medway, the town's parks and footpaths and public transport systems.
The teenager was described as being slim. He has dark hair, which has blue colouring.
When he went missing, he was wearing red or maroon bottoms, a red Champion hooded top and carrying a black rucksack.
However, Det Ch Insp Pexton warned that he might look different.
"His appearance may be scruffy and we believe it is also possible that he may have dyed his hair black," she said.
She reassured Russel he was "not in any trouble".
"There are a lot of people really worried about him and we just want to know he is safe," Det Ch Insp Pexton added.
