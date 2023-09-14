Arson arrest after house fire evacuation
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said firefighters were called to a property in Fosse Road South at about 01:45 BST on Thursday.
The force said there were five people in the house, which was evacuated before the fire was extinguished.
Nobody was injured but some occupants were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
Detectives said the 39-year-old suspect remained in custody and they have appealed for witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them.
