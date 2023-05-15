The stars of Michael Sheen's TV directorial debut have been announced by the BBC.

The Way, a three-part drama about an imagined civil uprising, has just started filming in Port Talbot.

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans leads the cast alongside Callum Scott Howells of It's a Sin and Gavin and Stacey's Steffan Rhodri.

Sheen also joins the cast in addition to being director, co-creator and executive producer.