"Damp is a really common problem in a lot of the older properties around here," said Sue Bramall from the charity Sanctus.

"It is variable but generally it's not at the top end of the scale - people are dispersed here because it's a lower cost option."

When Tamani* arrived in the UK from Malawi, she was placed in the hostel for six years while she waited for permission to stay.

She described the conditions as "not good", saying her health conditions were exacerbated and she often contracted infections.

"The kitchen was dirty, sometimes you can't go to the toilet," she said. "You prefer to go to Tesco's toilet than to use the toilet in the room."