Welsh film star Luke Evans has said even being considered for the part of James Bond is "boundary-breaking".

He said for a "Welsh boy... a gay kids from the valleys" to be considered "sends a message to the youth of my country [that] anything can happen".

Speaking at the Wales Screen Summit, external, the actor added that "nobody knows" who the next Bond will be.

However, he told those who had bet on him landing the role that they "may win some money, but don't come to me when you lose it".