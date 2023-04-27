Motorcyclist dies in crash with digger

A528 between Cockshutt and Ellesmere Google

The crash happened on the A528 between Cockshutt and Ellesmere in Shropshire

A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a digger in north Shropshire.

The crash happened on the A528 in Whitemere near Ellesmere at about 11:45 BST on Wednesday, police said.

The motorcyclist, 60, was found in a critical condition and confirmed dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash involving a yellow Caterpillar Lift Truck and a white Triumph motorcycle.

