Motorcyclist dies in crash with digger
A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a digger in north Shropshire.
The crash happened on the A528 in Whitemere near Ellesmere at about 11:45 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The motorcyclist, 60, was found in a critical condition and confirmed dead at the scene.
West Mercia Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash involving a yellow Caterpillar Lift Truck and a white Triumph motorcycle.
