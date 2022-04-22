Refurbished Roman museum gets royal approval
At a glance
The Trimontium Museum in Melrose has undergone a £1.4m upgrade
It opened to the public in August but no ceremony was staged due to Covid restrictions
The Duke of Gloucester has now officially opened the facility telling the story of the Roman occupation of southern Scotland
- Published
A museum near the site of a fort which was home to thousands of Roman soldiers in the Scottish Borders has been officially opened after a £1.4m upgrade.
The Trimontium Museum in Melrose reopened its doors in August last year but no ceremony was staged due to Covid restrictions.
The Duke of Gloucester - a patron of the Trimontium Trust - carried out the official opening.
The revamped facility contains a range of artefacts from the Roman occupation in the south of Scotland.
The museum takes its name from Trimontium, meaning the place of three hills, which was the site of a large frontier fort set up in the first and second centuries AD.
It lasted for about 100 years and the facility tells the story of its rise and fall.
Thousands of people have visited the museum since it reopened to the public following major upgrade work.
To mark the reopening , the re-enactment group The Antonine Guard marched around the town while the Time Bandits living history group told stories relating to Trimontium.