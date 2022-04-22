A museum near the site of a fort which was home to thousands of Roman soldiers in the Scottish Borders has been officially opened after a £1.4m upgrade.

The Trimontium Museum in Melrose reopened its doors in August last year but no ceremony was staged due to Covid restrictions.

The Duke of Gloucester - a patron of the Trimontium Trust - carried out the official opening.

The revamped facility contains a range of artefacts from the Roman occupation in the south of Scotland.