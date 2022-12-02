Firefighters were required to free a﻿ man from a vehicle following a head-on crash in Leicestershire.

The county's fire and rescue service said it was called at 09:15 GMT to a report of a collision involving two cars in Station Road, Old Dalby.

It said there were four casualties involved with the other people able to remove themselves from the vehicles before two crews from Melton Mowbray arrived.

Leicestershire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene and the road was closed.