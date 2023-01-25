Cambridgeshire council tax rise to fund bus routes
A local authority that has stepped in to stop major bus cuts has approved a rise in its part of the council tax to help protect services.
The Mayoral Precept is part of the budget of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) for the next financial year.
Helping to fund the buses would cost £12 a year for those living in a band D property and it is hoped the plan would raise more than £3.5m a year.
The acting mayor, Labour's Anna Smith, said the authority had not taken the decision to bring in the charge "lightly".
In October, the CPCA, which is responsible for public transport in Cambridgeshire, awarded other operators contracts to run routes that Stagecoach East had handed back.
The total cost was expected to be £1.25m to support 23 routes for five months.
However, about £7m a year was needed to keep the supported bus routes going, the CPCA said.
"We will continue to work hard, lobbying the government for further funding by continuing to make them aware of the current situation regarding bus funding and the impact that is being felt by those in our community who rely on them to live their lives," said Ms Smith, who is also leader of Cambridge City Council.
"This is about maintaining the buses we saved last year, ensuring they can last for longer."
But Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, voted against the precept, along with his fellow Conservatives on the authority.
He said there was "no need" for the new levy and had proposed an alternative plan where the "overwhelming majority of the bus services would have been saved".
Mr Boden said the precept was a "horrendous waste of money [and] a failure to get value for money".
